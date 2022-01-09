3 Stars The Season: Defense

With the football season now complete, we continue rolling out of end-of-season content, with the focus here a take on our weekly “3 Stars” series. So, the staff voted, and here are North Carolina’s 3 Stars on defense from the 2021 season: Note: All grades are provided by PFF..

Jeremiah Gemmel, Sr. LB

The leader and captain of the defense, Gemmel was charged with the task of making sure everyone understood the call and was lined up before each snap, which wasn’t easy at times. And he still managed to finish second on the team with 75 tackles, including six TFLs, 2.5 of which were sacks. He led the team with 36 STOPs (plays that result in failures for the opposing offense), and nine QB hurries, had the second-lowest missed tackle ratio among the regulars on defense (9.6 percent), and graded out at 68.4. Gemmel’s value was often underappreciated by UNC fans, but in listening to Mack Brown and former defensive coordinator Jay Bateman speak about him, he was the most important player on the defense and has an NFL future.

Tomon Fox, Gr OLB

The model of consistency, Fox made the most of his sixth year at UNC, as he took advantage of the NCAA rule giving each player back the 2020 season. He finished with 33 tackles, including 10 TFLs, 8.5 of which were sacks, giving him a career total of 30 for his career, which is third all-time on UNC’s list. In addition, Fox had 13 QB hurries, 20 STOPs (plays that result in failures for the opposing offense), and served as a constant on the field for what was a wildly erratic defensive unit. His maturity was important, how he prepared, and that he made plays. He graded out at 73.0 on PFF. Rarely ever overwhelming, Fox didn’t stand out all that often, but he was as dependable as anyone on Carolina’s defense.

Cedric Gray, Soph. LB