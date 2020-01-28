3 Stars: UNC-State
North Carolina picked up its second consecutive victory by knocking off N.C. State on the road, 75-65, as the Tar Heels held on to a second-half lead and got a huge performance from Garrison Brooks.
UNC improved to 10-10 on the season and 3-6 in the ACC.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win at N.C. State:
Garison Brooks
Brooks was sensational scoring 25 points on 11-for-20 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds. He gave the Tar Heels huge energy after a quick N.C. State start to the game infusing them for the rest of the game. He also handed out three assists and his presence made the rest of the Heels better.
Brandon Robinson
Robinson went through the tunnel to the locker room more times (three) than he had made field goals (two) fighting through an ankle that was in serious pain all night and a rib injury he said was even worse. He also continues to deal with a sore neck stemming from a car accident two weeks ago, and in doing so Robinson gave the Heels tremendous inspiration, an edge in toughness and grit and he also knocked down some big late free throws. Robinson finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Leaky Black
Black continues to manage UNC’s offense better and better with each game and he’s starting to post some production, too. Black ran an offense than turned it over just 13 times against one of the top teams in the nation at registering steals while scoring 11 points, pulling down seven rebounds and handing out a pair of assists.
Also receiving votes: Armando Bacot.