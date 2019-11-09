North Carolina picked up its second win in as many games by taking care of UNC-Wilmington, 78-62, on Friday night at Trask Coliseum. Three Tar Heels stood out having terrific games, and they are the focus of our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over UB+NCW:



Justin Pierce

Pierce gave Carolina a huge lift in the first half scoring 13 points and grabbing seven rebounds and finished the night with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He passed the 1,000-point mark for his college career and turned in his 17th double-double. Pierce was 7-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-7 from the perimeter.

Cole Anthony

The freshman converted just 7 of 24 shots from the floor but he still played well and certainly contributed. He finished with 20 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out three assists. Anthony became the first freshman to ever record consecutive games scoring 20-plus points and grabbing 10-plus rebounds.



Garrison Brooks