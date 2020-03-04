North Carolina picked up its third consecutive victory with a 93-83 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday night at the Smith Center led by a trio of Tar Heels who put forth big-time performances.

With the win, UNC improved to 13-17 overall and 6-13 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons fell to 13-16 and 6-13.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Wake Forest:







