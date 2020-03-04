3 Stars: Wake-UNC
North Carolina picked up its third consecutive victory with a 93-83 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday night at the Smith Center led by a trio of Tar Heels who put forth big-time performances.
With the win, UNC improved to 13-17 overall and 6-13 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons fell to 13-16 and 6-13.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Wake Forest:
Garrison Brooks
Brooks was sensational once again scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He converted 9 of 12 shots from the field and 7-for-11 from the free throw line. Brooks is the first Tar Heel since Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 to score 25 or more points in three consecutive games. In his last five contests, Brooks has scored 123 points and he’s 27-for-33 from the free throw line over the last three games.
Cole Anthony
Anthony turned in another outstanding performance by scoring 28 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, and he also handed out seven assists against just one turnover. Anthony was also 8-for-8 from the free throw line. In UNC’s last three games, Anthony has scored 72 points on 39 field goal attempts and handed out 19 assists.
Brandon Robinson
In his final home game as a Tar Heel, the senior guard scored 18 points, including knocking down five 3-pointers in nine attempts. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and was credited with a steal.