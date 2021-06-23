4-Star 2022 PG Seth Trimble Commits To North Carolina
Seth Trimble, a 4-star point guard and No. 34 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, announced Wedensday he will play basketball for Hubert Davis and North Carolina.
At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Trimble was offered by UNC on May 19 and from there the relationship with Davi and the Tar Heels staff quickly grew to where he was ready to come to this decision. He took his official visit to Carolina last week, concluding on Wednesday, June 16.
Trimble has been trending toward UNC for a few weeks now, perhaps aided some that his brother, J.P. Tokoto, played for the Tar Heels from 2012-15 and was a started his last two seasons in Chapel Hill. Tokoto accompanied Trimble for his official visit, as well, even taking part in the photo shoot donning the UNC uniform like when he played.
Tokoto played 107 games as a Tar Heel, starting 67 times. He averaged 6.7 points for his career with a high of 9.3 points per game as a sophomore. He scored 722 points at UNC, grabbed 469 rebounds, and handed out 293 assists.
Trimble chose the Tar Heels over Michigan with Marquette being in the mix until just recently. He also has offers from other notable programs Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois among others. He took his official visit to Michigan just days before heading to UNC.
It should also be noted that Trimble has been perhaps the fastest moving prospect in the national rankings for the class of 2022. Prior to the most recent updated rankings that came out a couple of weeks ago, Trimble was ranked the No. 109 overall prospect nationally in the class, including the No. 31 point guard. He shot up to the No. 34 overall player and No. 8 point guard.
Trimble plays for the Phenom University - Team Herro EYBL organization. Its longtime director is Antonio Curro, who says bigger things are to come from Trimble.
“I think he's one of the top twenty players in America right now,” Curro told THI. “He's only fifteen, so he could actually be a 2023, so that says a lot. He's physically gifted, strong, instinctive, can score at every level, plays hard, good leader. He just checks all of the boxes on and off the court.”
As a junior, Trimble averaged 23.9 points per game this past season for a Menominee Falls team that finished 17-8 and played in the Division 1 sectional finals. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.
Trimble is the second member of UNC’s class of 2022, joining Will Shaver, who committed three weeks ago.