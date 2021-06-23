4-Star 2022 PG Seth Trimble Commits To North Carolina

Seth Trimble, a 4-star point guard and No. 34 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, announced Wedensday he will play basketball for Hubert Davis and North Carolina.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Trimble was offered by UNC on May 19 and from there the relationship with Davi and the Tar Heels staff quickly grew to where he was ready to come to this decision. He took his official visit to Carolina last week, concluding on Wednesday, June 16.

Trimble has been trending toward UNC for a few weeks now, perhaps aided some that his brother, J.P. Tokoto, played for the Tar Heels from 2012-15 and was a started his last two seasons in Chapel Hill. Tokoto accompanied Trimble for his official visit, as well, even taking part in the photo shoot donning the UNC uniform like when he played.

Tokoto played 107 games as a Tar Heel, starting 67 times. He averaged 6.7 points for his career with a high of 9.3 points per game as a sophomore. He scored 722 points at UNC, grabbed 469 rebounds, and handed out 293 assists.