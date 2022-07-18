4-Star 2023 DE/LB Rico Walker Commits To UNC

Rico Walker, a 4-star class of 2023 weakside defensive end who attends Hickory (NC) High School, has announced he will play football at North Carolina. Walker, who is being recruited by UNC to play the outside linebacker/jack position, is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. He chose the Tar Heels over a final five that also included Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, and Maryland. He also holds offers from Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, and many others.

Walker took his official visit to Chapel Hill the weekend of June 24. He also took an OV to Maryland the weekend before. With a 5.8 Rivals rating, Walker is the No. 20 player nationally at his position and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

Deana's Take:

“With the North Carolina getting Walker they pick up one of the best athletes in the state. His versatility to be able play a lot of places makes him a great player. It’s huge to get him out of the Hickory area which is know to have a lot of kids go to the SEC.”

Rico Walker Highlights