CHAPEL HILL – Rising junior and 4-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell had an impressive showing Sunday at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp, an invite-only event for top recruits.

Campbell's skills are gaining him national attention. Rivals.com has him 207th nationally, fifth in the state, and 11th overall at his position for the class of 2025.

A native of North Carolina, Campbell has a natural affinity for the Tar Heel State, which extends to the University of North Carolina. He grew up a Carolina fan and UNC is high on his radar. He plans to release his top five schools by the end of his junior season.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Campbell previously attended Greene Central High School, but has transferred to Southern Durham.

In a post-showtime interview, Campbell shared his experiences and future plans: