4-Star 2026 Edge Rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes Commits to UNC

Zavion Griffin-Haynes will be a Tar Heel, after all.

Formerly committed to North Carolina under previous coach Mack Brown, Griffin-Haynes re-opened his commitment after Brown was terminated. But six months later and with plenty of attention from some outstanding programs, the 4-star Edge rusher has re-committed to UNC, this time under first-year head man Bill Belichick.

At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Griffin-Haynes narrowed his choices to Florida State, Nebraska, Georgia and Carolina. He made the announcement Thursday afternoon at Rolesville High School where he is a rising senior.

He is rated the No. 11 player in the state for the class of 2026 and 21st nationally at his position.