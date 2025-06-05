Published Jun 5, 2025
4-Star 2026 Edge Rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes Commits to UNC
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Zavion Griffin-Haynes will be a Tar Heel, after all.

Formerly committed to North Carolina under previous coach Mack Brown, Griffin-Haynes re-opened his commitment after Brown was terminated. But six months later and with plenty of attention from some outstanding programs, the 4-star Edge rusher has re-committed to UNC, this time under first-year head man Bill Belichick.

At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Griffin-Haynes narrowed his choices to Florida State, Nebraska, Georgia and Carolina. He made the announcement Thursday afternoon at Rolesville High School where he is a rising senior.

He is rated the No. 11 player in the state for the class of 2026 and 21st nationally at his position.

Upon first meeting Belichick in January, Griffin-Haynes was impressed with the NFL-like operation the new staff is employing at UNC. The entire regiment including how he can grow as a player were paramount in his decision.

While UNC wasn’t initially among his four leaders, Griffin-Haynes took an official visit to Chapel Hill last weekend instead of Clemson and was heavily swayed.

"They made a big leap," Griffin-Haynes said. "From spending time with the staff, getting to know everyone better, sitting down and having talks -- it was great overall," he continued. "Sitting down with Coach Bill and (Mike) Lombardi -- they're excited and they aren’t recruiting any guy like they’re recruiting me and that stands out."

His brother, 3-star 2026 Edge Jayden Griffin-Haynes, also committed to UNC on Thursday.

