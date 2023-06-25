Zion Ferguson, a 4-star class of 2024 cornerback who was previously committed to LSU, has committed to North Carolina.

Ferguson, who attends Gainesville (GA) School, was on his official visit to UNC this weekend when he decided to decommit from the Tigers and pledge for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

At 6-foot and 160 pounds, Ferguson is rated the No. 133 overall player nationally, is No. 14 at his position, and is the No. 17 prospect in the loaded state of Georgia.

“I really like the coaching staff,” Ferguson told THI on Sunday morning. “Mack Brown has done a really good job bringing in coaches with proven success in their areas. I also like the weight that having a degree from UNC provides.”



