TarHeelIllustrated.com

"My area recruiter, who happens to be the wide receivers coach Luke Paschall, told me about the offer," he told THI ."I think highly of UNC, they have ties with the 757 and is a great school."

Jenkins (5-10, 165 pounds), a 4-star prospect, the No. 212 overall player in his class and No. 3 prospect in the state of Virginia, is aware of the emphasis the UNC staff has always put on recruiting his talent-rich area.

Class of 2020 cornerback Keontae Jenkins of Cox High School in Virginia Beach, VA, recently picked up a scholarship offer to play football at North Carolina.

Even though Jenkins hasn't had the opportunity to build a bond with coaches, he is looking ahead to getting to Chapel Hill soon. Seeing the campus and getting face time with Carolina Coach Larry Fedora will be part of the mission.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the football facilities and what the head coach is like," Jenkins said."

What does Jenkins see as his greatest qualities as a player?

“I'm very technically sound, I play fast and I can be physical at the line of scrimmage," he replied.

At this time, Jenkins is in no rush to narrow down his scope, a reason he has no visits lined up. But that will change come this fall.

“I’m just chilling right now and seeing how things go,” he said.” I have not yet made any visits, but all the schools right now are even with me.”

Entering his junior season, Jenkins has picked up 10 offers, from Florida State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Nebraska, and of course the Tar Heels among others.