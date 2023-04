North Carolina got a huge boost on the class of 2024 recruiting trail when defensive lineman Peter Pesansky committed to Coach Mack Brown and the staff on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder from The Jesuit School in Tampa, FL, chose the Tar Heels over Louisville, NC State, Oklahoma. Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. He is the twelfth commitment in the class of 2024 and the second player from the Sunshine State to pledge for the Tar Heels.

THI caught up Pesansky to get his thoughts on his commitment to North Carolina.