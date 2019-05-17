News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 19:52:44 -0500') }} football Edit

4-Star FL OL Excited With Offer From Carolina

Eku0fgvh83qipy50cxle
Class of 2020 OL Connor McLaughlin's father played in the ACC, so he's excited to get an offer from a league school. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Rivals 4-star class of 2020 offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin of Jesuit High School in Tampa, FL, was pleased when he recently picked up an offer from North Carolina.McLaughlin (6-foot-7, 260 pou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}