Lawless, who is from Nashville, TN, originally signed with Tennessee but was granted a release from his letter of intent on July 23. He then reached out to UNC and the wheels were in motion, and within a week took his official visit in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina has added 4-star defensive tackle Brant Lawless to its class of 2018, multiple sources have confirmed to THI.

At 6-3 and 300 pounds, Lawless initially chose the Volunteers in May of 2017 over offers from Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Ohio State and Oklahoma, among many others.

Lawless was ranked the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee and No. 23 nationally at his position.

Even though he signed with Tennessee, Lawless will not have to sit out as per NCAA transfer rules because he never enrolled at Tennessee and was ultimately released from his letter of intent.