One of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2024 recently visited Chapel Hill. Four-star Zion Ferguson of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA, was on campus during the big recruiting weekend of March 4. The coaching staff had a large contingent of recruits in and they got to see the big basketball game between the Tar Heels and Duke in the Smith Center.

The 6-foot, 160-pounder is currently committed to LSU, but he is still taking visits including a trip to Auburn. North Carolina offered the No. 117 prospect nationally last January. He is also the No. 16 player in talent-rich Georgia and No. 13 nationally at the cornerback position.

He holds offers Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest among others.

THI caught up with Ferguson to get his thoughts on the Tar Heels: