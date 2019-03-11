TarHeelIllustrated.com

4-Star Instate WR Wyman Loved Everything About Visit
Michael Wyman, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound class of 2020 wide receiver from Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC, was on North Carolina’s campus this past Saturday.Wyman’s visit included taking in the fa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news