Kam Pringle, a 6-foot-7, 305-pounder out of Woodland High in Dorchester, SC, was one of many prospects that attended North Carolina’s junior day this weekend.

The 4-star offensive tackle received an offer from the Tar Heels last week. He headed up to Chapel Hill to check out everything that Tar Heels had to offer.

THI caught up with Pringle after his visit to get his latest thoughts on the Tar Heels: