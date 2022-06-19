CHAPEL HILL - Class of 2024 wide receiver Jonathan Paylor was one of many participants at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina's Koman Practice Complex.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound 4-star prospect from Cummings High School in Burlington, NC, showed why he is the No. 119 prospect in his class nationally and No. 2 in the Tar Heel State with his elite speed and receiving ability. Paylor just clearly stood out because he was uncoverable by the defensive backs at the event.