Bryce Baker has been a coveted instate pro-style quarterback prospect that North Carolina gained a commitment from for the class of 2025. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he gave an early pledge to the Tar Heels back in June.

The 4-star prospect recently caught up with Tar Heel Illustrated to talk about his recent visit to Chapel Hill for Carolina’s big win on the hardwood over Syracuse at the Dean Dome on Saturday. Baker continued connecting with head coach Mack Brown and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey, and his commitment to UNC, along with his performance at the All-American Bowl Combine in San Antonio earlier this month and role as a lead recruiter for the incoming Class of 2025 cycle.