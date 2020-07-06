TarHeelIllustrated - 4-Star TN OL Discusses Recent UNC Offer

4-Star TN OL Discusses Recent UNC Offer
Fisher Anderson, a 4-star class of 2022 offensive tackle from Franklin (TN) High School was recently offered by North Carolina after productive conversation with Tar Heels offensive line coach Stac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news