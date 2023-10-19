Darius Gray is a class of 4-star 2026 offensive lineman from St. Christopher’s High School in Richmond, VA.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, Gray already boasts 18 offers, a list which includes Power 5 programs like Alabama, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke to Gray on Sunday following his visit to North Carolina for the Tar Heels’ big 41-31 win over No. 25 Miami, a conference victory that has catapulted Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown, who are still in the top heat of the mix in the national championship race, into uncharted territory, and after his visit to Chapel Hill, it’s safe to say that Gray is high on Carolina: