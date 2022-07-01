HARRISBURG, NC – Four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton was in a bit of a joking mood Friday night.

With a throng of family, friends, classmates, and even some of the area’s top high school football talent on hand, Hamilton pulled one on everyone watching, including his mother. He first pulled off a button-down shirt to reveal a Clemson t-shirt saying he was going to play for the Tigers, before quickly yanking it off, to then show he was wearing a Navy blue North Carolina shirt.