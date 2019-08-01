With North Carolina’s football team opening fall camp Aug. 2, one of the questions asked of us most often is which Tar Heels will break out in camp?

Given there’s a new staff and a lot of players have a new lease on their football lives, it’s conceivable many more than is the norm could break through. Opportunity can often lead to such a scenario. But we can’t list 30 players, so we’re keeping it at five. What’s going to be interesting about this team in its current state is all five of these players could break out during fall camp but still not end up ranking among the top five. That makes for such a fun process. Here are our projected five breakout players for fall camp:



Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, Soph., 6-2, 228

Gemmel may have been the biggest surprise of spring practice, but it’s not uncommon for guys that generate a lot of attention in the spring to not carry it over into the fall. Among the reasons are that most teams don’t have a full complement of first-line players in the spring, so a player getting an opportunity could shine, but then be pushed back to a much lesser role come the fall.

Gemmel, however, has a chance to back up his outstanding spring and establish himself as a major part of UNC’s linebacker rotation. There’s plenty of opportunity in the Heels’ least experienced position group, he’s the kind of athlete that fits in defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s scheme, and he ended spring as the starter, so it well could be his job to lose, though Jonathan Smith will battle him for the spot. Most UNC fans aren’t familiar with who Gemmel is, but we think by midseason they will know quite a bit about him.



Jordan Tucker, OL, Soph., 6-7, 335

With William Sweet leaving a year early for the NFL and Charlie Heck moving to left tackle, Tucker should slide into the right tackle spot as the starter. He played in eight games last season getting just 78 snaps, though he did start the season finale against N.C. State.

Tucker is huge and has improved his mobility. Brown said during the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte that his offensive line needs to be tougher. It has to win more battles in short yardage situations than in recent years, and having Heck (6-7, 315) and Tucker as the tackles, and considering their girth and talent, Brown may get his wish. There’s young talent along the OL, so Tucker won’t be handed anything. He’s going to have to outright earn it, but he may have a leg up because he can do more than maybe some of the other contenders for the spot.



Ed Montilus, OL, RS Fr., 6-3, 315

Like Gemmel, Montilus had an excellent spring. If Gemmel wasn’t the most pleasant surprise, it may have been Montilus. He closed the spring as the starting left guard, but it’s a spot he battled every day with Billy Ross, whom he will continue battling during fall camp. It’s one of those situations where they may regularly trade places working with the ones and twos not for the simple point of rotating them but because of performance and competition.

Montilus didn’t play a snap last season and Ross played 587 at right guard and didn’t allow a sack. So Montilus has his work cut out, but he’s so talented and proved in the spring he can match up with Ross.

Corey Bell, WR, Sr., 5-9, 190

No longer wearing No. 18 or at cornerback, Bell has moved to wide receiver and changed to No. 9. He was asked to move a few practices into the spring and quickly took off. He generated a buzz and played well in the spring game. But the toughest part will commence Aug. 2 when he begins competing for a spot in the rotation.

Receivers coach Lonnie Galloway would like to play around 14 players during a game because of how fast the Tar Heels will move and the variety of and length of the routes they’ll run. But in April he was comfortable with about seven or eight players being used in a game at that time Bell likely wasn’t one of them because of his lack of experience on that side of the ball. But Bell does have UNC football experience. He’s played in 22 games as a Tar Heel with mixed reviews at corner but has also persevered. Bell missed the last nine games of the 2017 campaign with an injury, so he’s faced plenty of adversity. That might be one reason why he’s handled the transition to receiver so well and could be a bright spot in August.



Chazz Surratt, LB, Jr., 6-3, 230