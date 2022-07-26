 TarHeelIllustrated - 5 Defensive Tar Heels To Watch During Fall Camp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-26 17:51:44 -0500') }} football Edit

5 Defensive Tar Heels To Watch During Fall Camp

With UNC opening fall camp Friday, we offer up five defensive Tar Heels to keep an eye on over the next month.
With UNC opening fall camp Friday, we offer up five defensive Tar Heels to keep an eye on over the next month. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

North Carolina opens fall camp Friday morning at the Koman Practice complex, as the Tar Heels will prepare for the 2022 season that commences August 27 when FCS member Florida A&M visits Chapel Hill.

UNC is coming off a 6-7 season after beginning the campaign ranked No. 10 in the nation. The Tar Heels visit Appalachian State for the fist time ever in their second game before heading to Atlanta to face Georgia State. An open date is followed by a home game against Notre Dame before Mack Brown’s team dives into ACC play the rest of the way.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}