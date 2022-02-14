5 Heels Invited To NFL Combine

Five members of North Carolina’s 2021 football team have been invited to the NFL Combine that runs from March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Sam Howell, Jeremiah Gemmel, Marcus McKethan, Joshua Ezeudu, and Ty Chandler learned Monday they have earned the honor of participating in the combine, which is an opportunity for each of them to enhance their draft prospects.

Howell played three seasons at UNC setting school career records for passing yards (10,283), passing touchdowns (92), total offense (11,292 yards), and total touchdowns accounted for (109), among other stats.

This past season, Howell completed 217 of 347 pass attempts for 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also ran the ball for 828 yards and 11 scores despite being sacked 49 times and losing 309 yards. So, from scrimmage, Howell actually gained more than 1,000 yards on the ground this past fall.

Gemmel started the last three seasons at linebacker accumulating 236 tackles, including 20 for a loss of yardage. He forced five fumbles, recovered one, and registered three interceptions.

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2021, he was also named ACC Linebacker of the Week once in 2020, and finished second on the team in tackles each of the last three seasons.

Chandler spent 2021 with the Tar Heels after having a successful career at Tennessee. He ran for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He also caught 15 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown. Chandler was named to the All-ACC second team.

Ezeudu was a prominent part of UNC’s success on offense, as the Tar Heels were ranked Nos. 12, 5, and 10 in total yards over the last three seasons, respectively. He helped pave the way for a thousand-yard rusher in 2019, two in 2020, and another in 2021.

Overall, Ezeudu was on the field for 1,931 offensive snaps. He was a second-team All-ACC member in 2020 and was honorable mention this season. Ezeudu has also been named to the ACC All-Academic team and was honorable mention All-ACC on the field this past season. He made the second team in 2020.

McKethan was All-ACC honorable mention this past season and was twice named ACC Lineman of the Week. Like Ezudu, McKethan was integral in UNC’s offense finishing the last three seasons Nos. 12, 5, and 10, respectively, in total offense. McKethan started 37 games over the last three seasons. He was also honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 as well.