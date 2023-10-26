Coming off being upset at home by Virginia last Saturday, North Carolina hits the road this weekend to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The No. 17 Tar Heels have played just one true road game this season, at Pittsburgh in late September, and only one other game away from Chapel Hill, when they opened the season versus South Carolina in Charlotte.

UNC is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets, who have not won or lost consecutive games yet, are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in league play. Tech is coming off a home loss to Boston College.

The game will kickoff at 8 PM and will air on the ACCN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Georgia Tech: