North Carolina hasn’t won an ACC game in nearly a month, but the Tar Heels look to get back on track in league play this weekend as Duke visits for an 8 PM kick off Saturday night.

The teams will play for the Victory Bell, as they annually do, but are positioning themselves in the conference standings. Carolina has an outside shot at reaching the ACC title game, though those hopes could be thwarted by the time its game with the Blue Devils begins.

Nevertheless, this is a big game for the Tar Heels. They enter with a 7-2 overall record, including 3-2 in ACC play, while Duke is 6-3 and 3-2.

The game will air on the ACCN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Duke: