North Carolina travels to Iowa on Tuesday night to take on the No. 3 Hawkeyes as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Tar Heels will have to find a way to deal with Iowa big man Luka Garza, the frontrunner for national player of the year honors, as well as a veteran team with plenty of other players that can create problems.

UNC is 3-1 and the Hawkeyes are 3-0, though they’ve only played NC Central (won by 30), Southern (won by 27), and Western Illinois (won by 41).

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to defeat Iowa:



