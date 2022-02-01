After piling up a trio of wins last week at home, which came on the heels of perhaps the worst week in regular season play in program history, North Carolina is back on the road Tuesday for a challenging matchup at Louisville.

The Tar Heels weren’t all that sharp in beating Virginia Tech and Boston College but clicked on all cylinders in routing NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center in front of the 1982 national title team that included Michael Jordan’s presence and talk he gave the team.