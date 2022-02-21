North Carolina makes the quick turnaround following its win at Virginia Tech on Saturday to host Louisville on Monday night at the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

The Tar Heels responded to an ugly home loss to Pittsburgh by notching their lone Quad 1 win by defeating the Hokies at raucous Cassell Coliseum. The Cardinals ended a seven-game losing streak with a home win over Clemson on Saturday. Louisville has lost 10 of its last 12 games and fired it coach, Chris Mack, last month.

Carolina defeated the Cardinals on Feb. 1 in overtime by a 90-83 score.

Louisville is 12-14 overall and 6-10 in the ACC, while the Tar Heels are 19-8 and 11-5.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Louisville: