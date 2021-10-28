North Carolina returns to action after an open date when the Tar Heels visit Notre Dame on Saturday for a 7:30 PM kickoff on NBC.

The Tar Heels enter at 4-3 overall after starting the season ranked No. 10 in the nation, and they are also coming off a 45-42 victory at home over Miami. UNC has not played a road game in five weeks since falling at Georgia Tech 45-22.

The Fighting Irish are 6-1 and ranked No. 11 in the nation and have won two consecutive games since suffering their only defeat of the season, a 24-13 setback at home to No. 2 Cincinnati. Notre Dame is coming off a 31-16 victory over Southern Cal this past weekend in South Bend.

This will be the sixth meeting between the schools over the last 16 seasons, and third in South Bend. The last two times Carolina has been to Notre Dame the games have been high scoring. The Irish defeated John Bunting’s final UNC team, 45-26, in 2006, and in 2014, the teams played what is still the highest scoring game ever played before Touchdown Jesus, as the Irish escaped with a 50-45 victory.

Notre Dame beat Carolina last season in Chapel Hill, 31-17.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Notre Dame: