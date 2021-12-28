North Carolina will conclude the 2021 football season by taking on South Carolina on Thursday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. The game at Bank of American Stadium will kickoff at 11:30 AM.

Both teams enter with 6-6 overall records and 3-5 in their respective conferences: The Gamecocks in the SEC, and the Tar Heels in the ACC.

UNC has the best win of the two by knocking off then-No. 10 Wake Forest in early November.

Here is a look at 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to defeat the Gamecocks: