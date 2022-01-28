North Carolina’s stretch of five games in eleven days continues with the fourth of those contests, as NC State visits the Smith Center on Saturday for a 2 PM tip.

The Tar Heels began the stretch losing by 22 points at Wake Forest last Saturday, but came home Monday night to defeat Virginia Tech by 10 points and then Boston College by 11 points Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack has lost nine of its last 12 games and is coming off a 73-65 loss at Notre Dame on Wednesday night. More recently, State has lost three of its last four games and owns a 10-11 overall record and 3-7 in the ACC.

UNC is 14-6 overall and 6-3 in ACC play.

Here are 5 Keys for Carolina to defeat NC State: