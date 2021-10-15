5 Questions With Miami

With North Carolina hosting Miami on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, THI reached out to Matt Shodell from CaneSport.com to learn more about the Hurricanes.

UNC is 3-3 overall, including 2-3 in the ACC, while Miami is 2-3 and 0-1, plus the Canes have not played since a Sept. 30 loss at home to Virginia.

Here are 5 Questions with Matt Shodell from CaneSport.com:





How is Miami different with Tyler Van Dyke at QB instead of D’Eriq King, and how has King’s season-ending injury affected the mojo on the team?

King’s leadership is still present, just from the sidelines. But obviously losing him was a huge blow since he was a calming on-field presence whereas UM is now going with a second-year guy starting his first road game. Van Dyke is more of that NFL prototypical drop-back passer, but he can also run the RPO game and has deceptive speed … although nowhere near King’s elusiveness or quickness. The key for Van Dyke is to have more pocket awareness and process things a bit quicker. Other than that, he’s got better arm strength than King and good enough accuracy.





Miami’s offense was much better in the second half versus UVA, was that a matter of Van Dyke getting comfortable and simply adjusting?

Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee said he really did not make many halftime adjustments and that the differences from half to half were simply executing better. It was the same play calls, just better results. So yes, certainly Van Dyke settling down played a role in it. And it also helped that the O line started to assert itself more and some runs broke free. Really the key for this offense as a whole is the offensive line. It’s been a pretty bad group overall, but when the line plays well in spurts the entire offense functions really well.





Miami has had some problems defending the pass this season. What has been the main issue, and what kind of back seven should UNC fans expect to see Saturday?

The issue is simple: The personnel in the secondary just isn’t real good. UM brought in Tyrique Stevenson from Georgia and he was supposed to be the top shutdown guy, but the Canes learned pretty quickly that while he’s great against taller, more physical wideouts, he can struggle against smaller, quick guys that can run by him. And behind him there’s just inconsistency with Te’Cory Couch and DJ Ivey. It also doesn’t help that Al Blades is out with a sports hernia. The depth was so thin that UM started using safety Gurvan Hall in nickel coverage much of last game and that could continue in this one. At safety Bubba Bolden is pretty solid and the team is relying on a pair of true freshmen - James Williams and Kam Kinchens - for major reps. And both those young guys have actually been pretty good and could turn in some game-changing plays if Sam Howell isn’t careful.





Like with UNC right now, much of the focus on the Canes has been the negative, especially with a defense that isn’t forcing turnovers or getting enough stops, so what couple of things have been positive about Miami on that side of the ball?

Positives on defense? There aren’t many. But one that coaches are touting is how the run defense has improved from last year. Of course, last year it was one of the worst run-stopping groups in the nation and now it’s simply gone from that to pretty average (135.4 yards rushing allowed per game, 3.8 yards per carry). And the play of true freshmen safeties James Williams and Kam Kinchens has been encouraging - they’ve shown flashes they can be future stars and will get a lot of reps in this game and could make some big plays.





What is your prediction and why?

North Carolina wins by two touchdowns or more. The Canes aren’t only suffering mentally off the slow start to the season and with a ton of negativity surrounding the program, but the team was also missing 10 players in Wednesday’s practice due to illness. This is a team in disarray that wasn’t real good even when it had a positive outlook earlier in the season. Plus it’s not a real good matchup defensively against Sam Howell, and with a young QB starting his first game on the road … well, all the signs are there that UM isn’t going to come out of this one feeling real good.



