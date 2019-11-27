THI caught up with Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpacker to learn more about North Carolina’s opponent for Saturday, N.C. State.

The Tar Heels and Wolfpack kick off at 7 pm at Carter-Finley Stadium. UNC is 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC while State is 4-7 and 1-6.

Here are Zembal’s answers to our 5 Questions:





UNC fans are quite familiar with how injuries can ravage a team after what happened in 2017 and 2018, now State fans are experiencing it. Just how much have the injuries hurt this team, and what position group has been hit the hardest?

Injuries have definitely affected NC State, especially on defense. Would a healthy NCSU team have won 8-9 games this season? No, I didn’t think so because the passing game never got untracked. The first sign of trouble was losing 44-27 at West Virginia on Sept. 14, and at the time only a handful of players were hurt. Now, there are five different cornerbacks that have missed time. Both Georgia Tech and Louisville had big plays in the passing game and North Carolina likely will, too. Starters Nick McCloud and Chris Ingram both have missed a good chunk of the season — McCloud nine games and Ingram five — and then trusted third corner Teshaun Smith got hurt has missed five games. All three are done for the season.

On top of that, backup Taiyon Palmer suffered a season-ending injury and has missed six games, and that led to safety De’Von Graves to switch to cornerback. Then Graves got hurt and missed the Louisville game, but he is healthy this week. Junior college transfer Kishawn Miller, a senior, and redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap are the other healthy cornerbacks. The lone bit of good news is NC State has been able to preserve the redshirt status of freshman Shyheim Battle, a former Rivals.com four-star prospect out of Rocky Mount (N.C.) High.





State is No. 123 in the nation in turnover margin, having been intercepted seven times (with three picks of its own) and losing 10 fumbles while getting just four from its opponents. Why hasn't the Pack forced more turnovers?

Until NC State got two turnovers against Georgia Tech last Saturday, the Wolfpack were 0-fer in forcing turnovers in the ACC. It’s a quite shocking statistic, but I think that is an example of how struggling teams sometimes don’t get much luck. Usually the other sign of a struggling team is one that is poor on special teams, but the punting and kicking have been outstanding. However, Thayer Thomas had a costly dropped punt and Keyon Lesane has been a little bit of adventure on kickoffs, and now Tanner Ingle handles those duties. Creating turnovers was one of the offseason buzz words, so that drought had to be especially frustrating.





State is ranked No. 54 nationally in total defense, but it drops to No. 74 in scoring D and No. 91 in red zone D. Why has the Pack struggled a bit more as teams get closer to the goal line?

The defense has struggled the majority of the season, regardless of location on the field. The Wolfpack changed to a 3-3-5 alignment partly due to having six good linebackers to rotate through and the defensive tackle position suffered injuries during fall camp. Then linebackers such as Louis Acceus (not on the depth chart this week), Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson got banged up and missed a combined five games. The secondary’s issues are obvious, and the end result is a defense that has allowed at least 31 points in six games this season.





Three quarterbacks have started games for the Wolfpack but Devin Leary appears to have beaten out Matt McKay and Bailey Hockman. What does Leary do well and how has he improved since taking over the job several games ago?

Leary has a big arm and some moxie, that sometimes leads to him getting hit hard at times, but he has always gotten up. He doesn’t stare down his primary receiver as much as he did when he first took over, and the “almost interception” kind of passes aren’t as often. The key for Leary is to reach the point of making plays when the game is still competitive. A lot of his 1,121 passing yards on the season have come in the second half of games that are already decided. He has yet to have that “I think NC State has found the answer at quarterback” game this season, but should be the starter next season, unless a quality graduate transfer is found this spring/summer.





What is your prediction and why?

I know everyone jokes that every UNC game is going to be close this season, but the Tar Heels are probably 14-17 points better than NC State. The Wolfpack would have to have a lot of things go right, and that would start with the running game and then continuing the luck in forcing turnovers from the Georgia Tech game. The UNC offense seems similar to what NC State just went through with Louisville and Georgia Tech, in that wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome can both make big plays in the vertical passing game. That is what has especially hurt NC State, but then Georgia Tech also rushed well to the tune of 43 carries for 266 yards and a score. I have UNC winning 31-13.



