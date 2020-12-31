TarHeelIllustrated - 5 Questions With Texas A&M

North Carolina will face No. 5 Teas A&M on Saturday night in the Orange Bowl in the first ever meeting on the football field between the two schools.

So, to learn more about the Aggies, THI reached out to AggieYell.com publisher Mark Passwaters to get more familiar with the Aggies, who just missed out on making the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M is 8-1 with wins over Florida and at Auburn with its lone loss coming at No. 1 Alabama, while the No. 13 Tar Heels are 8-3 overall, 7-3 in the ACC.

Here are 5 Questions with Mark Passwaters:





THI: Among the things that jump out when looking at A&M’s stats is that it’s No. 3 nationally against the run. Why have the Aggies been so successful stopping opponents’ ground games, and who are a few players that factor prominently in this that could give UNC the most trouble?

PASSWATERS: The Aggies have done a good job slowing down opponents running games because they're big up front, they're disciplined and they don't miss tackles. It sounds simple, and it really is. As for the key players, linebacker Buddy Johnson has been a tackling machine, but the disruptors are DT Bobby Brown and DE DeMarvin Leal. Brown is a first-team All-SEC player and Leal was gypped by not being included. He's 290 pounds but has the speed of a much smaller guy and has been one of the team's leaders in tackles for loss. He's been very good the past month-plus.





THI: Most college football fans are aware of Kellen Mond, and when asked about him, UNC’s coaches and players compare him to Ian Book of Notre Dame. What are some of the things that make Mond a very good college quarterback and what element of his game is sneaky good doesn’t get talked about much?

PASSWATERS: Mond has really done a great job of minimizing turnovers and avoiding the prolonged periods of bad play that have plagued him in past years. This year, he's been highly efficient (19 TD, 3 INT) and has been much more decisive as both a passer and a runner. The one thing people don't realize is how good he is in the option game. He burned Oklahoma State with it in the Texas Bowl last year and has brought it back the past six games with great effect. He seems to have a knack for when to keep the ball, when to pitch it and when to cut it upfield.





THI: The nickname “Maroon Goons” for A&M’s offensive line has to be one of the best in college football this year. Three second-team All-SEC players and plenty of experience. What is the greatest strength about this group and why are they one of the best lines in the nation?

PASSWATERS: It's about time "Maroon Goons" took off, because it's been around since 2012 and what may have been the best O-line in college football history. But this group here has been extremely effective in their own right. I think the big deal for them is their experience working together. Four of the five -- Dan Moore, Kenyon Green, Jared Hocker and Carson Green -- haven't missed a game in two years and center Ryan McCollum has plenty of experience in his own right. They know their roles, know what the other guys are doing and they understand what coach Josh Henson wants them to do. Their development, from a team that gave up 36 sacks last year to four this year, has been one of the least-recognized stories in college football this year.









THI: UNC Coach Mack Brown and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman raved earlier this week about Isaiah Spiller, with Bateman saying he showed his defense the names of first-team All-SEC backs over the last decade to give his players an indication of just how good he is. In addition, they heaped high praise onto Ainias Smith, who lines up all over the place. What about these players will stand out to people Saturday night?

PASSWATERS: Spiller's a big back with good speed who can run over opponents, but he also makes extremely sharp cuts. He's a very dynamic back who has developed rapidly year-over-year. Smith really can do everything -- line up as a running back and carry the football, get underneath for critical catches on third down and get deep. In Smith's case, there's going to be a lot of, "What's he doing there?" And Mond will look his way inside the 10 a whole lot.





THI: Players opting out has been by far the biggest storyline for UNC heading into the Orange Bowl, as four of perhaps its five best players have decided not to play and focus on the NFL draft. What has been the biggest storyline for A&M heading into this game?

PASSWATERS: Will they be fired up after being screwed out of the CFP? That's the obvious one. So far, the answer seems to be that they're focused and maybe a little pissed off. Certainly, the coaches don't want to see them do a repeat of Georgia from a few years ago when they went into the Sugar Bowl flat and got knocked out by Texas.





THI: Sixth question but a quick one: What’s your prediction for the game?

PASSWATERS: The Aggies are going to come out and try to do what they do: control the clock, run the ball and keep the opposing offense off the field. They've done an exceedingly good job of that the past seven games. With UNC missing so much talent, it may be hard for Sam Howell to carry the load and score quickly if A&M does what it has been doing. UNC needs to find a way to stop A&M from grinding away and breaking down the defense, and they may not be able to. I'm biased, of course, but I like A&M to take this one.



