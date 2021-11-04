5 Questions With Wake Forest
With North Carolina hosting No. 9 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium, we wanted to learn more about the red-hot Demon Deacons, so we reached out to Deacons Illustrated Publisher Con...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news