High expectations fill the Kenan Football Center at North Carolina these days, and for good reason.

The Tar Heels have plenty of proven talent back, improved through the transfer portal, elevated the staff with some key additions, and may have the best player in college football at quarterback.

All of that adds up to a program confidently approaching the start of the 2023 season, one filled with lofty goals, as UNC attempts to take the next step forward.

Carolina is coming off a 9-5 season in which it started 9-1 and ranked 13th with Drake Maye getting plenty of Heisman Trophy hype. It ended with four consecutive losses, however, and tempered enthusiasm from the fan base. A contrast: Those inside the football facility are more optimistic than the base.

However, what does that mean in the grand scheme of things? Confidence is great, but performance matters. And if UNC expects to win an ACC championship, how much do the positives noted above add up to outlasting Clemson and Florida State for the league title? Or perhaps even Pittsburgh, Louisville or NC State?

So, with that, here are 5 reasons UNC will not reach its goal of winning an ACC championship this season: