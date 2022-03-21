FORT MILL, SC - One of the top quarterbacks in the country will be playing his junior year in the Queen City. Five-star class of 2024 Jadyn Davis transferred to Providence Day School after playing last fall at Catawba Ridge High School located in Fort Mill.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder was recently named QB MVP at the Rivals Camp Series held at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill. Davis, who has an offer from North Carolina, has an impressive list of suitors including the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

THI was on hand to see Davis' performance and got the latest on his recruitment including his thoughts on the Tar Heels: