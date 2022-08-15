5-Star 2024 QB Jadyn Davis Talks Recruitment, Tar Heels

YORK, SC – When Mack Brown returned to North Carolina for his second stint with the Tar Heels, the recruiting message was clear: Get the best players in the state to go to Chapel Hill.

A national recruit that could add some momentum to Carolina's efforts is 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis. A 6-foot, 186-pounder who attends Providence Day in Charlotte, Davis is a 5-star prospect, is rated the No. 5 overall player nationally in the class of 2024, including No. 3 at his position. He is the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina for 2024.