CHAPEL HILL – New-Look North Carolina fully unveiled itself Monday night in an 86-70 win over visiting Radford at the Smith Center.

It wasn’t always pretty for the Tar Heels, but there were plenty of intriguing aspects to their performance. Nine Tat Heels played at least 10 minutes, and another played eight. Carolina used 16 different lineups, nine players scored, six handed out assists, seven had two or more rebounds, all 11 grabbed at least one, and Cormac Ryan logged the most minutes getting 31.

UNC trailed for part of the first half before closing on an 8-0 run and taking a 46-41 lead into the locker room. Carolina led by just one points with 14:56 left, before using a 23-8 run in pulling away.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 25 points and 13 rebounds. It was the 69th double-double of his career, and the 100th time he has led the team in rebounding. It was also the 27th time he has scored 20 or more points, and was the 38th time he has led the Tar Heels in scoring.

Ryan and RJ Davis scored 13 points for the Heels, and Harrison Ingram added 12.

UNC next plays Sunday at 2 PM at home versus Lehigh.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win over Radford: