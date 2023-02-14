CHAPEL HILL – One game doesn’t signal a wholesale shift in direction, as North Carolina learned yet again Monday night.

The Tar Heels couldn’t connect their performance in romping Clemson by 20 points on Saturday to their tilt with Miami on Monday night at the Smith Center, as they fell, 80-72, on a night in which the Heels couldn’t hit much of anything from the perimeter, among other head-scratching stat lines.

UNC was 5-for-31 from 3-point range, assisted on only six of 29 field goals, and pulled down just nine of 37 missed shots. And, the Heels had problems trying to slow down Jordan Miller (24 points) and Nijel Pack (23).

The performance lacked the engagement the Heels displayed Saturday, and it at times lacked the spunk. And, it was UNC’s fourth loss in its last five games, including second in its last three at home.

RJ Davis led UNC with 23 points, Caleb Love had 20, Leaky Black added 13, and Armando Bacot totaled 12.

The Tar Heels fell to 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the ACC, and Miami improved to 21-5 and 12-4.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s loss to the Hurricanes: