CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina opened a big early lead and coasted to a convincing 91-73 victory over Duke on Saturday at the Smith Center to earn a season sweep in the series and likely assure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels were on fire early opening a lead of 26-6 midway through the first half, and aside from a few spurts for both teams, the rest of the game was essentially Carolina keeping Duke at a distance. Every time the Blue Devils put together a little run, UNC responded with a big basket and sometimes a short run of its own.

Carolina converted 55.4 of its shots from the field, including hitting 8 of 18 from three-point range, which is 44.4 percent.

Garrison Brooks finished with 14 points, including hitting a pair of three-pointers – his third and fourth of the season – in his final home game as a Tar Heel. Brooks also grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.

Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton, and Caleb Love led the Tar Heels with 18 points each, with Walton and Love combining to convert 6-for-13 from beyond the arc.

UNC finishes the regular season 16-9 overall and 10-6 in the ACC. Duke is 11-11 and 9-9.

