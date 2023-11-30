CHAPEL HILL – Coming off a 2-1 trip in the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas, North Carolina was pleased it made progress, but not in the least bit content with its overall performances.

So, the Tar Heels went to work in practice Monday and Tuesday, preparing for a true battle with No. 10 Tennessee. The Volunteers are one of the more physical teams in the nation, and entered the contest tops in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency.

That, and the hard-hat mentality needed fueled UNC’s play, as it opened a huge halftime lead before fighting off the Vols for a 100-92 victory in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge at the Smith Center.

UNC shot 57.6 percent from the floor, including 7-for-16 (43.8 percent) through the first 20 minutes, and converted its first four shots of the second half in building a 71-47 lead.

Tennessee, however, reeled off a 28-11 run to make the capacity home crowd a bit nervous. But the veteran Tar Heels responded by sealing the deal.

RJ Davis led the No. 17 Tar Heels with 27 points followed by 22 from Armando Bacot, 20 from Harrison Ingram, and 15 from Cormac Ryan. Bacot also grabbed 11 rebounds, and freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau dished out 11 assists.

Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht finished with 37 points, tying the most by an opponent in the Smith Center. It was previously done by Lionel Simmons of LaSalle in 1988.

UNC improved to 6-1 while Tennessee, which last week lost close games to Purdue and Kansas in Hawaii, dropped to 4-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s victory over Tennessee: