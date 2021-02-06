North Carolina reached its season-high in points while also hitting 10 three-pointers in defeating Duke, 91-87, on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels either led or were tied for 35:11 of the game, outrebounded Duke by nine in the second half, and got a career-high 25 points from freshman point guard Caleb Love, who also had seven assists.

The Tar Heels allowed Duke to shoot 53.7 percent from the floor, including 11-for-25 from the perimeter, but Carolina made just enough plays to get the win.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures, with Armando Bacot finishing with 16, 12 each from Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, and Kerwin Walton, and Day’Ron Sharpe added 11 points.

UNC improved to 12-6 on the season and 7-4 in the ACC. The Blue Devils dropped to 7-7 and 5-5.

