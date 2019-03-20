TarHeelIllustrated.com

5 Takeaways From The Recent Hoops Recruiting Binge
THI has pummeled the site for the last week-plus with glowing recruiting interviews from many of the elite basketball recruits who attended North Carolina’s home victory over Duke on March 9 in the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news