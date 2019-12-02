News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 21:51:20 -0600') }} football Edit

5 Takeaways From The Regular Season

THI takes a look at five of many takeaways from the Tar Heels' regular season that just completed.
THI takes a look at five of many takeaways from the Tar Heels' regular season that just completed. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina’s season isn’t over yet, the Tar Heels still have another football game to play sometime at the end of December in an undetermined bowl versus an undetermined opponent.But 12 games a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}