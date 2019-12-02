5 Takeaways From The Regular Season
North Carolina’s season isn’t over yet, the Tar Heels still have another football game to play sometime at the end of December in an undetermined bowl versus an undetermined opponent.But 12 games a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news