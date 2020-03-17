To say North Carolina’s just-completed basketball season was a disappointment would be an understatement. In only one other year have the Tar Heels lost more games and the program had never been the bottom seed in the ACC Tournament until last week in Greensboro. Clemson won for the first time ever in Chapel Hill and now owns a 1-59 record in the Tar Heels’ home arenas, and UNC had a losing ACC mark for just the fourth time ever. At 14-19, Roy Williams’ team managed winning streaks of just two, two, three and one after it left the Bahamas with a 6-1 record the day after Thanksgiving. But there were some positives to the season, two of which are noted below. So here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s basketball season:





The Cloud, The Injuries & The Record

The 2019-20 Tar Heels didn’t have a typical roster composition for North Carolina basketball, in part because of the NCAA cloud that hung over the program for a few years hampering recruiting. And it was never felt more than once players went down with injuries. We saw at times – wins over Oregon, at Syracuse, overtime loss to Duke – what the Heels could have been more often than they were, but when the roster was a bit depleted there were no answers stepping forward. The effect was considerable. The top three scorers on a team with limited scoring missed a total of 21 games and only played together in 13 games, four of which one either got hurt or was coming off an injury or illness. So, UNC’s top three scorers only played in nine games together in which none of the trio was coming off an injury or illness or didn’t get hurt during the game. Tar Heels missed a combined 101 games due to injury, the most of the Roy Williams era and shattering the previous mark of 64 in 2010. Carolina used 10 different starting lineups, every regular starter missed at least one game, 11 Tar Heels missed games and Christian Keeling was the only rotation player to play in every contest. There is no way anyone can look at those numbers and question how this team struggled developing necessary cohesion. Games missed: Sterling Manley 33, Anthony Harris 28, Cole Anthony 11, Jeremiah Francis 11, Brandon Robinson 9, Brandon Huffman 3, Andrew Platek 2, and one each by Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks and Justin Pierce. The only rotation player who didn’t miss a game was Christian Keeling.





Anthony and other key Tar Heels missing games was perhaps the bigget storyline of the season. (THI)

Blanks From Afar

The contrast in perimeter shooting from the 2019 Tar Heels to the 2020 edition couldn’t be more dramatic. The 2018-19 club shot 36.2 percent from 3-point range, sinking 312 of 862 attempts. Cam Johnson hit 45.7 percent of his threes, Coby White was at 35.3 percent and Brandon Robinson was at 46 percent, sinking 23 of his 50 attempts. This season, however, the Tar Heels hit just 30.4 percent, a low in the Roy Williams era, as the Heels connected on 181 of 595 attempts. Robinson was the top perimeter shooter, hitting 36.9 percent of his 160 attempts. Cole Anthony was at 34.8 percent (49-for-141), and among the lowest percentages ever in a season at UNC for regular perimeter players were Leaky Black at 25.4 percent (16-for-63), Andrew Platek 22.8 percent (13-for-57) and Justin Pierce 22.5 percent (16-for-71). There are multiple reasons why the Tar Heels finished as the bottom seed in the ACC, and perimeter shooting is near the top of that list.





Robinson was the only Tar Heel to make a decent number of his 3-pointers. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Broken Dishes

The last two UNC teams averaged about the same number of turnovers per game, with the 2019 squad squandering the ball 13.1 times per contest and this year’s team doing it 12.9 times per outing. Now, the 2020 Heels had fewer possessions per game, though it averaged 62.4 field goal attempts versus 66.9 for the ’19 Heels, and both drew about the same number of fouls. A huge difference, however, is that the ’19 Heels averaged 18.8 assists per game and the ’20 club averaged just 14.3. The difference is 207 more assists for Coby White, Kenny Williams, Cam Johnson and company in just three more games. The lack of a secondary break for most of the season and missed threes after swinging the ball on the perimeter are factors in in the lower number. Fewer assists for a Roy Williams team is always going to mean fewer points, and given the Tar Heels lost five games by three points or less in ACC play, one can only imagine how much converting a few more opportunities and registering a few more dishes in those games could have significantly affected Carolina’s record.





The Tar Heels' assist numbers were down quite a bit this season. (Jacob Turner, THI)

Brooks Was A Beast

Junior forward Garrison Brooks scored 20 or more points in 11 of the 32 games he played this season, but his second game at 20 or more points didn’t occur until his 14th contest when he went for 35 in a home loss to Georgia Tech. Brooks went into the January 4 defeat averaging 12.3 points, but in the 19 games he played afterward, Brooks averaged 19.9 points per outing. What changed? He gained confidence and started trusting himself more, he said a couple of weeks ago, and as a result started making more post moves. He pulled his game some from the basket forcing defenders to guard him just about everywhere. He also got to the free throw line a lot more from the Tech game on. Over his first 13 games, Brooks attempted four or fewer free throws in nine of the contests, but over his final 19 games, he attempted four or fewer five times, thus, he was at five or more free throws in 14 games. Brooks attempted eight or more nine times and was at 10 or more five times. And over Carolina’s last six games, Brooks was 49-for-61 from the line, which is 80.3 percent. He was at 56.4 percent from the free throw line before that stretch. Brooks was the Tar Heels’ best defensive player, too, and when the team hands out its awards, he should be a runaway choice for team MVP. His season averages: 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.





Brooks' 35-point performance versus Georgia Tech was a turning point in his season. (Jenna Miller, THI)

The Heels Didn't Quit