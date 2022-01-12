North Carolina’s football season has been over for nearly two weeks, and THI continues our extensive review of the Tar Heels’ 6-7 campaign.

Following our postgame theme of offering up 5 Takeaways from UNC’s just-concluded performance, we are doing the same here while focusing on the program as a whole. We also rolled out takeaways on the offense and defense, which get more into the nitty gritty of things on those sides of the ball. This is more a full look at the effects of the season and looking forward.

So, here are five takeaways on the program from UNC’s season: