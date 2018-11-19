5 Takeaways From UNC's 25-Point Win Over St. Francis (PA)
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina wasn’t exactly on top of its game Monday night, flirting with potential disaster for a while in the second half before pulling away for a 101-76 victory over St. Franci...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news