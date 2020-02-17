SOUTH BEND, IN – North Carolina lost on a last-second shot again Monday night, this time it was Notre Dame and Nate Laszewski converting a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to send the Tar Heels to their sixth consecutive loss, 77-76, at the Joyce Center. UNC led 62-47 with 9:09 left but things went awry on both ends of the floor, which has been a common theme all season, especially since the heart of ACC play started in January. This is UNC’s sixth last-second loss in the last six weeks, and it’s the seventh time the Tar Heels have been hit by an actual or near-buzzer beater if you include the two Duke had nine days ago. The loss wiped out some positive play by several Tar Heels and an impressive 19-5 run they had to open the second half. Carolina dropped to 10-16 overall and 3-12 in the ACC. Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at Notre Dame:





Another Blown Lead

Ohio State used a 35-12 run to close out the Tar Heels in early December, Virginia used a 16-3 run in the second half to take control in early December, Wofford’s 16-0 run did in the Heels a week later, Pittsburgh used a 41-22 run to close out Carolina in the Smith Center in January, Clemson erupted for a 12-2 spurt over the final 1:56 to eventually win for the first time ever in Chapel Hill, Duke trailed by 13 with 3:56 left and left the Dean Dome with a win earlier this month, and on this night, the Irish went from down 62-47 to winning 77-76. The Heels had some rough patches on offense and couldn't stop Notre Dame's dribble penetration, which led to all kinds of looks, including open threes on the perimeter. In fact, the Irish hot three straight at one point from outside during the run. “The whole thing is they were tougher, made plays down the stretch and I think you really just have to congratulate those guys for making those plays, making threes,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said. Garrison Brooks agreed. “It’s tough,” he said. “They made plays down the stretch and we didn’t get stops.”





Leaky Black and the Heels used a 19-5 run to build a lead in the second half. (USA Today)

Turnovers After Timeouts

Williams used some timeouts Monday night, but the Tar Heels got nothing out of either. First, he called a 30 second timeout with 6:26 left after a 7-0 Notre Dame spurt cut UNC’s 14-point lead to seven. The result: Brandon Robinson turned over the ball with the handle and then committed a quick foul immediately after. Irish guard Prentiss Hubb hit both free throws cutting the margin to five. Then, with 2:20 left and Carolina holding onto a 73-70 lead, Williams called another 30 second timeout. The result: Garrison Brooks’ errant dump-down pass to Armando Bacot didn’t work, and the Heels turned it over. Twelve seconds later Brooks committed a foul leading to one Irish free throw. “It’s frustrating because I called a timeout at the six-minute mark because I had Garrison over there, I wanted to get him in the game,” Williams said. “The other one… it was Garrison’s turnover trying to throw it in to Armando. “You don’t like either one of those, there’s no question about that. But I think again, congratulate them for making big plays that they had to make.”





19-5: Best Stretch In Months?

After trailing 36-33 at halftime, the Tar Heels looked fantastic opening the second half on a 19-5 run. The half started with a layup by Bacot off a feed from Cole Anthony, who then drained a three to tie the score at 38-38, Brooks banked in a jumper, a made three by Brandon Robinson, layup on the break from Anthony, a jumper by Anthony, two free throws by Leaky Back, a breakaway dunk by Black and jump hook by Brooks in the lane gave UNC a 51-42 lead. UNC scored on nine of its first 11 possessions of the half, and the Heels also got it done on the other end of the court. In one stretch, Notre Dame went three straight possessions without the ball even getting to the rim: An air ball as the shot clock expired was followed by a UNC steal and then a blocked shot. “We were getting the ball inside and trying to do a better job of that,” Williams said. “Garrison was delivering when we got it inside.”





Brooks was outstanding again with 22 points on the night. (USA Today)

Brooks Was A Beast

After failing to score from the field last week at Wake Forest, which was the first game in which Garrison Brooks wore goggles to protect his right eye, Garrison Brooks has been exceptional in the last two games. He was 9-for-14, including a 3-pointer, with 20 points in the loss to Virginia and here against the Fighting Irish he was 11-for-18 from the floor finishing with 22 points. He’s displayed a variety to his game and looks comfortable almost everywhere inside the arc, and the made three against UVA suggests he’s gaining comfort beyond the arc, too. In what has become a huge downer of the season for the Tar Heels, the ongoing development of the junior forward is an enormous bright spot and will help him build toward next season.



Cole'd From The Perimeter